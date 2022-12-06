 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gavi becomes youngest player to start World Cup knockout game since Pele

The midfielder was in the XI to face Morocco

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
Morocco v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has made more history at World Cup 2022 after being named in the Spain starting XI to take on Morocco in the last 16.

Gavi becomes the youngest player to start a knockout game at the World Cup since Brazil legend Pele back in 1958.

The midfielder has already become Spain’s youngest goalscorer at a World Cup. Gavi’s strike against Costa Rica also saw him set a record that only the great Pele has bettered.

Tuesday’s match is also a special day for captain Sergio Busquets. The midfielder joined Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos as Spain’s most capped players at a World Cup after making his 17th appearance in the competition.

The duo were joined in the starting XI by Barca team-mates Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, and Pedri for the clash with Morocco. The winners go on to play Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

