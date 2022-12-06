Gavi becomes youngest player to start World Cup knockout game since Pele

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has made more history at World Cup 2022 after being named in the Spain starting XI to take on Morocco in the last 16.

Gavi becomes the youngest player to start a knockout game at the World Cup since Brazil legend Pele back in 1958.

18 – Aged 18 years and 123 days Gavi is the youngest player to start a knockout match at the #FIFAWorldCup since Pelé in the 1958 final (17y 249d). Gem. pic.twitter.com/fwHuPCEOFp — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 6, 2022

The midfielder has already become Spain’s youngest goalscorer at a World Cup. Gavi’s strike against Costa Rica also saw him set a record that only the great Pele has bettered.

18 - Aged 18 years and 110 days, Gavi is the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup match since Pelé in the 1958 final against Sweden (17y 249d). Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/68uSD6IPnq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 23, 2022

Tuesday’s match is also a special day for captain Sergio Busquets. The midfielder joined Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos as Spain’s most capped players at a World Cup after making his 17th appearance in the competition.

17 - Sergio Busquets will equal Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos as Spain's most capped players in the history of the World Cup. Captain. pic.twitter.com/5mhnlducEO — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 6, 2022

The duo were joined in the starting XI by Barca team-mates Jordi Alba, Ferran Torres, and Pedri for the clash with Morocco. The winners go on to play Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals.