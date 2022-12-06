Busquets reacts to Spain’s ‘cruel’ World Cup exit

Spain captain Sergio Busquets has shared his thoughts after being knocked out of World Cup 2022 by Morocco.

Luis Enrique’s side were beaten 3-0 on penalties, with Busquets, Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia all missing from the spot.

Here’s what Busquets made of it all:

“We wanted to continue. It was a very physical game, with them (Morocco) locked up defending. It was very difficult. In extra time it was more of the same. We had one chance in the last second and we went out in the cruelest way,” he said. “We have tried to wear them down and turn them around, but we have lacked a bit of luck in the last pass or the shot.”

It’s not clear yet if that will be Busquets’s final game for Spain, and the midfielder didn’t really feel like discussing his future after the game.

“Now the important thing is not this. We have to get up,” he said. “We are in a good dynamic, with a young group and with a future. We must continue like this.”

Barcelona had a total of eight players in the Spain squad but they will now enjoy some time off before heading back to work to prepare for the restart of La Liga.