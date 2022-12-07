Will Luis Enrique stay on after Spain’s World Cup exit?

Spain’s World Cup adventure is over after La Roja were shocked by Morocco in the last 16.

Luis Enrique’s side couldn’t find a goal against the Atlas Lions in 120 minutes of football which meant only one thing - penalties.

The Spain boss famously claimed before the game his team had practised 1,000 penalties but that really didn’t help his team who didn’t manage to convert one kick.

Pablo Sarabia went first and hit the post, Carlos Soler saw his saved by Yassine Bounou and the same fate befell Sergio Busquets.

As if to add insult to injury Achraf Hakimi, who was born in Madrid, won it for Morocco with a ridiculously cheeky panenka and celebrated with a waddle.

Luis Enrique insisted he had no regrets about his choice of penalty-takers.

“The explanation is very easy. I chose the shooters,” he said “I thought they were the best shooters. If we did it again, I would choose the same shooters. I left it for them to decide. I gave them total freedom. If I had another penalty shoot-out, I would only change the opposition goalkeeper.”

It’s another penalty shootout defeat for Spain who started the tournament so thrillingly with a 7-0 hammering of Costa Rica.

4 - Spain have lost four of their five penalty shootouts at the World Cup (vs Belgium 1986, vs Korea Republic 2002, vs Russia 2018 and vs Morocco 2022), more than any other team in the history of the tournament. Pressure. pic.twitter.com/cxiuD8uo51 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 6, 2022

So what now for Luis Enrique? Will he continue? There have already been rumors he’s wanted by several clubs and he didn’t seem too sure of his next move after the game either.

“I can’t tell you. Your colleagues already asked me and I don’t know because I don’t know this decision,” he said when asked about his future. “Now is not the time for me to talk about my future. My contract is going to end, but I’m happy with the national team, with the federation, with the president. “I could always carry on but I need to think and have peace of mind about what’s the best for me and my national team.”

Luis Enrique has been in charge since 2018, apart from a brief hiatus, but his contract expires at the of the year. Will he stay on or is it time for a new man in charge of the Spain national team?