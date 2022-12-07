What now for the Barcelona players still at World Cup 2022?

Barcelona had a record 17 players at the World Cup but those numbers have dwindled substantially this week as the tournament gets to its business end.

Robert Lewandowski’s dreams are over after his Poland team were beaten by Argentina, and Barca’s Spain contingent are also on their way home after suffering a shock defeat to Morocco on penalties.

Here’s how the quarter-finals are shaping up:

Croatia vs Brazil - Friday, December 9

Brazil turned on the style to knock out South Korea in the last 16, with Raphinha part of an effervescent attacking showing by Tite’s side. Next up is a clash against the 2018 beaten finalists. Croatia booked their place in the last eight by beating Japan on penalties but Brazil will be big favorites to end their campaign on Friday afternoon.

Netherlands vs Argentina - Friday, December 9

Memphis Depay helped fire Netherlands into the quarter-finals with his first goal of the tournament in the win over the USMNT. The Barcelona forward, and team-mate Frenkie de Jong, now face Lionel Messi and Co. for a place in the last four. De Jong has already admitted he doesn’t know how to stop Messi but the Dutch must find a way if they are to progress.

Morocco vs Portugal - Saturday, December 10

Ez Abde is on loan at Osasuna but provides the only Barcelona interest in the quarter-final between Morocco and Portugal. The Atlas Lions stunned Spain on penalties and have proved to be a tough nut to crack, conceding just one goal so far. Next up is a Portugal side fresh from a 6-1 win over Switzerland.

England vs France - Saturday, December 10

The final quarter-final sees Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele face England. Kounde incurred the wrath of manager Didier Deschamps last time out for wearing a necklace in the win over Poland but should start again at right-back. Dembele will also start again after grabbing an assist for Kylian Mbappe last time out.