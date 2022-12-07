FC Barcelona World Cup Diary - FC Barcelona

Tuesday 6 December: Morocco 0 Spain 0 (Morocco win on pens) - Spain have crashed out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage after losing a penalty shootout to Morocco after the game had finished scoreless after extra time. The North Africans will now face the winners of Switzerland and Portugal, while the eight Barça players in Luis Enrique’s squad will all be returning to duty at the Ciutat Esporuva earlier than expected.

Spain’s Gavi is youngest to start a World Cup knockout tie since Pele - SPORT

Since his arrival in elite football, Gavi has not stopped breaking records with both FC Barcelona and the Spanish team. On Tuesday, against Morocco in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, the midfielder became the youngest to start in a knockout game at the competition since Pele.

Barça making renewed attempt to re-negotiate De Jong’s contract - SPORT

Barcelona are making a renewed attempt to negotiate a salary adjustment with Frenkie de Jong’s camp. The relationship between the parties is not great, but the Catalan club hope the formula could lie in another contract extension.

Barcelona tracking Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli at World Cup - SPORT

At 21, the forward is one of Arsenal’s stars and could be a real market opportunity if he does not renew his contract because in June he will move into the final year of his contract. Barça have very good references and are fully informed of his situation.

Tottenham emerge as favourites to land Barcelona midfielder Kessie - SPORT

Franck Kessie’s future will be decided in December, although everything indicates that he will remain at Barcelona until the end of the season after his agent’s meeting with the Catalan club this week.

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Memphis Depay to Roma - Football España

Memphis Depay is wanted by Roma manager Jose Mourinho, who wants to sign the striker in January. Depay has rarely featured for Barcelona so far this season. He has made only three appearances, in which he has scored once. The Dutchman had been unavailable since the end of the September as a result of a hamstring injury suffered whilst on international duty against Poland.

AC Milan set to buy Sergino Dest permanently from Barcelona - Football España

Sergino Dest could leave Barcelona to join AC Milan on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy. Despite having been behind Davide Calabria and Pierre Kalulu in the pecking order at right back so far this season, Milan are said to be leaning toward triggering the buy clause in Dest’s loan contract.