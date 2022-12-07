Barcelona loanee Ez Abde savours Morocco’s World Cup win over Spain

Barcelona loanee Ez Abde has been savouring Morocco’s shock win over Spain at World Cup 2022 that has sent his team into the quarter-finals.

Morocco prevailed on penalties and go on to play Portugal for a place in the last four of the competition.

Abde could have actually played for Spain but says he made the right decision choosing Morocco.

“I have felt like one more Moroccan, which is what I am. I have always wanted to be with the Moroccan team and it is the best decision I have made in my life,” he said. “A World Cup makes you mature. It’s a unique opportunity, many footballers aren’t able to play in it. I have to take advantage of it and I’m sure it will help me in the future “I am very grateful to the coach, who is giving me opportunities. I have to keep working, but Regragui is a phenomenon. “He is always with us. He tells us that we have to work, in solidarity with our teammate, he jumps at the smallest detail... He is like another teammate, although when he has to be a coach, he is a coach.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Abde has featured off the bench against Croatia and Spain and will be hoping for more minutes on Saturday against Portugal.