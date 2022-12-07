Barcelona want €2m for Memphis Depay, hoping for Roma deal - report

Barcelona are keen to offload Memphis Depay for €2m in the January transfer window and are hoping to do a deal with Serie A side Roma.

Diario Sport are reporting that Roma are “working hard” to sign the Netherlands international who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho wants the Dutchman in his squad but would rather sign him on a free transfer or a loan than pay any actual money.

The report suggests Depay’s wage demands may also be a problem, but Roma are said to be “pushing ahead” in the hope of getting a deal done.

Memphis was close to an exit in the summer but opted to stay after a move fell down. However, he barely played in the first half of the campaign.

Injuries have played a part in Memphis’s lack of game time, as has the competition for places in attack at the Camp Nou.

Sport reckon the forward “wants to be an important player” so may be willing to leave in January rather than wait until the summer when he’s a free agent.