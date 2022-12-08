Balde’s renewal at Barcelona ‘just a matter of time’ - Jordi Cruyff

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has said that a new contract for Alejandro Balde is imminent and should be signed, sealed and delivered soon.

Balde has been a revelation this season after breaking into the first team and playing regularly under Xavi.

The teenager was also a late call-up for the Spain World Cup squad and made four appearances for La Roja in Qatar.

Balde’s current deal expires in 2024 but Cruyff says the club will tie him down to a new deal.

“He has been in conversations for a long time and we are delighted with him. There’s a lot of merit on the part of the player in the last six months because he has been fulfilling all the dreams of a person who loves football. “First team, settling down, going to a World Cup and above all the emotional stability that he has at his young age, is something worthy of praise. “Of course we count on him for the future of Barça and he is also delighted at the club. “ “Therefore, it is only a matter of time to close it. We have been in talks for quite some time and we are confident that he will be a club player for many years.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barca have already handed contract extensions to key youngsters such as Gavi, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, and Ansu Fati and it looks like Balde will now be next.