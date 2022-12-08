Barcelona linked with another Palmeiras wonderkid - report

Barcelona look set to miss out on Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick but are already being linked with ‘the new Endrick’ who also happens to play for Palmeiras. The rumor mill sure works fast these days.

The player in question is 15-year-old Estevao Willian who plays in the Brazilian team’s youth academy and is already attracting interest. Goal Brasil reckon PSG have had a bid turned down and Barcelona and Arsenal have now been in touch,

Estevao Willian certainly seems to be the next big thing at Palmeiras. He’s apparently known as ‘Messinho’ already which probably tells you everything you need to know. It’s also a nickname he will surely struggle to live up to.

The youngster won’t be able to move for a few years anyway but this is one name it might be worth keeping an eye on in the coming years.

Barca’s financial problems seem to have ended any move for Endrick, even though Xavi said publicly he really wanted the youngster, but the club will hopefully be in better financial shape in the future.