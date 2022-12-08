Five from FC Barcelona in quarter finals - FC Barcelona

Of the 17 Barça players that went to the Qatar World Cup, 14 progressed to the last sixteen. Following the drama of the last few days, that number has now been reduced to five.

Bayern Munich 3–1 Barça: Setback at the Allianz Arena - FC Barcelona

Afirst loss of the season for Barça Women, Bayern Munich winning the Champions League group stage match 3-1 at the Allianz Arena, watched by a record crowd of 24,000 for the Bavarians.

Jordi Cruyff thinks it's almost impossible for Barca to sign in January - SPORT

The Blaugrana executive admits that the club is very limited by the financial fair play rules operated by La Liga, whose reading and tightening of the regulations has caused a change of plans for the winter market.

Jordi Cruyff: The time to sell Frenkie de Jong has passed - SPORT

The Blaugrana executive, among many other topics, shut the door to the departure of Frenkie de Jong during the next few transfer windows. In fact, he says that the club considered it last summer, but that it was conditioned by economic reasons, never for sporting reasons.

Spain's World Cup KO could accelerate Busquets' decision on Barça future - SPORT

Spain coach Luis Enrique has made it clear that Sergio Busquets still has a future in international football, but the blow of elimination from the World Cup against Morocco could precipitate the farewell to top-level football for one of the best midfielders in history.

Roma are working hard to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay - SPORT

Roma are working hard to sign Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay in January. the Italian club have been in contract with the player's camp and the Catalan club to try and reach an agreement, according to Leggo.it, and hope to strike a deal.

Roma ease off on interest in Barcelona's Hector Bellerin - Football España

Barcelona’s plans to bring in a right-back this winter have been reduced, as they likely needed to shift their incumbent in their position to clear more space in order to recruit. It had been reported that Hector Bellerin was a target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, after the Portuguese fell out with Rick Karsdorp.