Barcelona Femeni suffer first loss of the season against Bayern Munich

Barcelona Femení’s perfect start to the season came to an end on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena at the hands of Bayern Munich in a thrilling Women’s Champions League game in front of almost 24,000 fans, which ended with a stunning 3-1 result in favor of the Germans.

Barça just weren’t at their best all night, and conceding two quick goals didn’t help their cause either. Bayern showed incredible fighting spirit to defend their lead and create trouble on the counter, and sealed a famous victory with three goals in the first hour of action.

Geyse gave Femení a bit of hope with a 65th minute goal and the Blaugrana launched a blitz in the final minutes forcing Bayern to defend with everything they had, and the home team showed incrdible resilience to hold on to their lead and pick up three massive points.

The defeat means Barça still need at least a point to qualify for the knockout stages, and they’ll face Benfica next week away from home looking to get the job done to avoid any drama in the group finale.