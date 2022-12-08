Luis Enrique leaves Spain role after World Cup exit, to be replaced by Luis de la Fuente

Luis Enrique has left his role as Spain boss following the team’s disappointing exit to Morocco at the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja’s campaign came to an end after they were beaten on penalties by the Atlas Lions, having progressed through a group containing Costa Rica, Germany and Japan.

Luis Enrique’s side had demolished Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game but a draw with Germany and a shock defeat to the Samurai Blue ensured they progressed as runners-up.

Defeat to Morocco then followed and Spain have now decided it’s time for a change.

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years,” read a statement. “The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.” Source | RFEF

It’s not a huge surprise to see Luis Enrique go, as his contract was up at the end of the year in any case. He took full responsibility for his team’s loss to Morocco and admitted after the match he wasn’t sure if would continue.

Spain have already confirmed that Under-21 boss Luis de la Fuente will now take charge of La Roja.