Jordi Cruyff: Selling Frenkie de Jong isn’t an option for Barcelona now

One of the more odd situations at Barcelona in the last year has been the back and forth between the club and Frenkie de Jong. Despite being considered one of the more talented younger midfielders in the world, Frenkie seemed to be a piece Barca considered to be expendable. In part, due to the contract they signed him on and also because they could charge a high fee for the Dutchmann.

That has all seemingly changed. In recent months while Barca still seem keen to change up his contractual details, they don’t seem interested in selling him anymore. Barca sporting Jordi Cruyff says that the time to sell De Jong has passed.

“Today this is not being talked about. In football there are moments and sometimes they are not defined solely by football issues... The fair play situation... Not everyone understands what it is, there are changes every week, but there are situations and decisions that are not just football things. But time has passed and he has an important role.” Cruyff | Source

Let’s hope to see the money details sorted and Frenkie on the pitch for Barca for a long time.