Endrick’s price tag will push Barcelona to Moukoko - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of players ahead of the January transfer window and beyond. They have a number of targets they’re considering, but as usual, money is the defining detail for the club’s desires.

One of the main wishes for the club is to bring in a young striker to play alongside and potentially take over from Robert Lewandowski. Brazilian wonderkid Endrick was a target, but the price seems to be growing a bit too high for Barca to stay in the mix. Real Madrid may have that done and dusted.

However, the club are now reportedly focusing in on Youssoufa Moukouko instead. The German is on the wishlist for many teams around the world, but Barca are keen on potentially making a deal. His contract expires this summer, which makes him an attractive target, and he would reportedly be keen on a move to the Camp Nou.

There’s still a bit of debate at Barca about Moukouko, mainly due to his youth and lack of top-level experience, but an attacker appears to be a target - especially as Memphis Depay is out of contract in the summer.