Memphis Depay gives his verdict on Netherlands’s World Cup clash with Argentina

Memphis Depay has given his verdict on the Netherlands’ World Cup quarter-final clash against the Netherlands and thinks it might come down to a moment of magic.

The two teams face off on Friday with Barcelona duo Memphis and Frenkie de Jong eyeing a semi-final spot in Qatar.

Depay is expecting a close game and admitted it could be decided by just one piece of brilliance, like Dennis Bergkamp’s stunning quarter-final winner at the 1998 World Cup.

“(Bergkamp’s goal) was an amazing moment for the country, and what a goal,” Depay said. “This game will be decided by moments. We believe we can catch a moment and go through.”

Memphis also praised manager Louis van Gaal who remains defeated in his current spell as manager of the Netherlands.

“We haven’t lost a game yet and our discipline in the team has tightened up when he arrived, which is important in a tournament,” he said. “Everybody knows his vision, character, and that’s one of his biggest qualities to build a team. He’s a coach who’s very clear, he has a vision that’s clear to him and he brings it over to the group clearly.”

Memphis was on target last time out against the Netherlands to take his tally to 15 goals in 17 matches since Van Gaal returned as boss in August 2021.