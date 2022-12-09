Luis Enrique sends emotional goodbye message after Spain exit

Luis Enrique has sent out an emotional goodbye message after leaving his role as Spain boss following a disappointing World Cup 2022 campaign.

La Roja were knocked out of the tournament by Morocco on penalties, and it’s now been confirmed that Luis Enrique has left his role and been replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

Here’s what he’s posted on social media.

“On my behalf and from all of us who make up the staff: It all started 4 years ago and how fast time has passed. I can only be super grateful to those who signed me two times (President Rubiales and sports director Molina). To all the RFEF employees with whom we share experiences of all kinds,” he wrote. “Of course, to the players who have been exemplary in their behavior and faithful to the idea raised. I’m sorry I couldn’t help more. Also to the assistants, who work tirelessly to help the players and the staff in everything we need “It has been very special to be a part of this. Last but not least, to the fans who have uniformly conveyed their support to us at all times and especially the most delicate ones. “It’s time to say goodbye and in these cases just a little reflection... What the team needs is SUPPORT in all its meaning so that Luis de la Fuente can achieve everything he wants. Let’s go SPAIN! Until forever. Thank you!”

Spain return to action in March 2023 when they kick off their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 with a clash against Erling Haaland’s Norway.