WELCOME TO THE 2022 WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS!!! The eight remaining nations in the biggest tournament in sports are in action in Qatar over the next two days looking for a spot in the semifinals, and it all begins with a very exciting matchup at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

Croatia and Brazil haven’t met each other in the World Cup since the tournament opener in Brazil back in 2014, but these two sides are no strangers to each other and promise a very tough battle. Croatia are here thanks to a thrilling win over Japan on penalties, and they are facing a Brazilian side that demolished South Korea in the Round of 16 and have all the confidence in the world coming into this one.

Barcelona’s Raphinha is expected to start for the Seleção, who will once again look for Neymar to lead them to victory. But Brazil have lost to an European nation in the World Cup quarterfinals in three of the last four tournaments, so history is not on their side and Croatia are dangerous enough to produce a major upset against one of the main favorites.

This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals, Match 1

Date/Time: Friday, December 9, 2022, 6pm local time, 10am ET, 7am PT (USA), 4pm WAT (Nigeria), 8.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Education City Stadium, Doha

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), others

Have fun with the game!