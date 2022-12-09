THE 2022 WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS ARE HERE!!! The eight nations still alive after a thrilling Round of 16 in Qatar fight for a spot in the Final Four of the world’s greatest sports tournament, and the matchup Barcelona fans are most looking forward to is here.

The Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen is the site of a giant clash between Netherlands and Argentina in a repeat of their unforgettable 2014 semifinal in Brazil, which the Albiceleste won on penalties after 120 thrilling minutes of action.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the same script play out again, since these two teams feel very even coming into this one. The Dutch cruised past the United States in their best performance of the tournament so far, and Argentina made their Round of 16 clash against Australia a lot tougher than it needed to be and proved they are vulnerable despite being one of the big favorites.

Frenkie De Jong and Lionel Messi were teammates at Barcelona and it will be strange to see them against each other, and Memphis Depay will also represent the Blaugrana and try to break the hearts of Culers who want to see Messi win his first World Cup.

This might just be the very best of the four quarterfinals, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Quarterfinals, Match 2

Date/Time: Friday, December 9, 2022, 10pm local time, 2pm ET, 11am PT (USA), 8pm WAT (Nigeria), 12.30am IST (India, Saturday)

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: FOX (USA), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), others

Online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (sign up here) (USA), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!