Another session at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

After training on Monday and Tuesday, with a rest day on Wednesday, Xavi's squad were back in this morning for another session, today on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva. The available squad are stepping up preparations as the league return on 31 December against Espanyol at the Spotify Camp Nou draws closer.

Iñaki Peña visits the Spotify Camp Nou store - FC Barcelona

Barça fans had the chance to meet and greet first team player Iñaki Peña today while he visited the Spotify Camp Nou facilities, including the free Barçaland fun activities organised by the Club during the festive season.

Barça Atlètic 1-0 CD Eldense: Win against the joint leader - FC Barcelona

Agreat three points. Barça Atlètic edged out CD Eldense 1-0, winning against one of the best teams in the division. Víctor Barberà's goal in the 63th minute proved decisive, with Rafa Márquez' side now on 22 points.

Ronaldo Araujo: It was obvious Barca didn't want me to hurry back and Uruguay did - SPORT

Ronald Araujo is back in Uruguay after the World Cup and he’ll have some days there before returning to Barcelona. “It was obvious that Barcelona didn’t want me to force it, and the national team, within the (recovery) periods, wanted me to try and be there and help,” he said.

Barça focus attention on Moukoko because of cost of Endrick deal - SPORT

Barcelona are consdiering the signing Youssoufa Moukoko, the talented Borussia Dortmund striker, who played in the World Cup at just 18 years of age.

Barcelona hope Coutinho's Aston Villa exit could bring in some cash - SPORT

Philippe Coutinho's days at Aston Villa could be numbered already. The Brazilian returned to the Premier League at the hands of Steven Gerrard, who took over at Villa last season. But his dismissal condemned the ex-Barcelona midfielder and the arrival of Unai Emery to the Villa Park bench could force him out.

PSG president confident that Lionel Messi will remain at the club - Football España

Lionel Messi’s next club is something that has been frequently debated. He has been linked with Inter Miami, as well as a return to Barcelona. Despite this, his current club Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful that the Argentine will stay with the club beyond the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of this season.

Pedri bids emotional farewell to Luis Enrique - Football España

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has paid tribute to his former international manager Luis Enrique, following his departure from La Roja. The 20-year-old posted the message on Twitter, where he showed his appreciation for the work that Enrique had done whilst in charge of the national team.

'I want Argentina to win the World Cup because of Lionel Messi' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Football España

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated who he wants to win this year’s World Cup, and he hopes that a former teammate will get his hands on the famous trophy. Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi played together for just one season at Barcelona, during 2009 and 2010, but they have stayed close since the Swede left the Camp Nou to join AC Milan.

Spanish Federation confirms Luis Enrique's departure as Spain coach - Football España

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have announced that Luis Enrique will no longer be the manager of the Spanish national team, effective immediately. Luis Enrique took over the Spanish national team in 2018 following the World Cup in Russia and with a brief break in 2019. Previously his spell was considered fairly successful, reaching the semi-final of the Euros, but their dramatic exit on penalties to Morocco in the World Cup Round of 16 meant that a renewal of his contract was not considered by the RFEF.