The week ahead at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

With the players that have been away on international duty due back at the club this week, the primary focus is on the first home fixture of the season against Atlético Madrid on Sunday at 4.15pm CET.

Alpha Dionkou arrives on loan to FC Barcelona B - FC Barcelona

U20 international for Senegal arrives from Granada, from where he'd been on loan to San Fernando, on a contract until 30 June 2022 with the option to buy

Iñaki Peña on loan to Galatasaray Spor Kulübü - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Galatasaray Spor Kulübü have reached an agreement for the loan of goalkeeper Iñaki Peña until the end of the current season without an option to make the move permanent. The Turkish club will pay the player's wages.

Adama's first training session at FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

After a weekend of rest on Monday the first team squad returned to action at the Ciutat Esportiva. One new face was that of Adama Traoré who completed his first session under coach Xavi Hernández after his recent return to the blaugranes.

Sergio Busquets, pass master - FC Barcelona

He’s still got it! Sergio Busquets has made more completed passes than anyone else in La Liga, a total of 1,324 in his 20 games played to date in the 2021/22 season.

Barcelona are finalising signing of Arsenal striker Aubameyang - SPORT

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to complete a deadline day move to Barcelona, pending a medical, SPORT can confirm. Barça have already drawn up the contracts and have an agreement in place with Arsenal and Aubameyang, who arrived in the city earlier on Monday.

Memphis still not back in full Barça training with Atletico looming - SPORT

One of the question marks ahead of Barcelona's game against Atletico Madrid this weekend is the fitness of Memphis Depay. Memphis has still not fully recovered from a hamstring injury after suffering a relapse last month and has not yet returned to full training. He trained alone Monday.

RMC: Ousmane Dembele to stay at Barcelona until the summer - SPORT

Forward Ousmane Dembele will stay at Barcelona this month, according to RMC. Barça wanted to move the French winger on in January, but have not managed to reach an agreement with any club for him to leave.