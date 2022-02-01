Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trains with Barcelona after leaving Arsenal

Barcelona are still yet to officially announce that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined the club from Arsenal but the striker was spotted in training on Tuesday.

A deal to bring Aubameyang in on a free transfer was reportedly completed late on deadline day after the striker took a medical and signed his contract at Barca.

An announcement was expected on Tuesday morning, but still hasn’t happened, although eagle-eyed journalist Toni Juanmarti has shared a photo which shows Auba in training.

Aubameyang trained with Barcelona today, despite not having been officially announced yet



Joan Laporta did speak briefly about the Gabon international at a news conference on Tuesday morning and opened up on reports Auba’s Arsenal contract was terminated just minutes before the transfer window close.

“The documentation arrived when there was one minute to go before the window closed,” he told reporters. “If all goes well, we will present Aubameyang at the end of the week.”

Barcelona are already scheduled to present Adama Traore at the Camp Nou on Wednesday with Aubameyang to follow in the next few days it seems.