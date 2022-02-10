Barcelona to appeal Dani Alves ban

Barcelona have confirmed they will appeal the two-game ban handed to Dani Alves for his red card against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Alves has been sanctioned and, as things stand, will miss Barcelona’s La Liga fixtures against Espanyol and Valencia.

However, Barcelona aren’t too happy with the decision and have lodged an appeal.

Alves will also miss the Europa League matches against Napoli which means, if the ban stands, he won’t be able to play for Barcelona again until the end of the month.

Barcelona are clearly hoping to get his ban reduced so that he can play against Valencia at least but it’s unclear if the appeal will prove successful.

Alves was handed a straight red card for a challenge where he planted his studs into Yannick Carrasco’s calf. The Brazilian wasn’t too happy with the decision and said after the match he felt he’d been hard done by.

“I think it’s a bit harsh. I didn’t have room to put my leg down,” he said. “I was quick to worry that I had hurt him.”

The red card for Alves came after he’d already scored and assisted in what was an eventful outing for the 38-year-old veteran.