Adama: 'I gained experience and really developed as a player at La Masia' - FC Barcelona

The winger discusses his time in youth football with Barça, emphasising that “there were many nice moments and great memories while playing at La Masia, it's why I am here now”

20 different FC Barcelona goalscorers - FC Barcelona

This season Barça have been scoring from all corners of the squad with 20 players so far having found the net in the 2021/22 campaign. The latest to join the club were Dani Alves and Jordi Alba on Sunday in the thrilling 4-2 win over Atlético Madrid.

FC Barcelona to present claim to Appeals Committee regarding Dani Alves suspension - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is presenting a claim to the Appeals Committee following the issue by the Competition Committee of a two-match to Dani Alves following his red card in Sunday's game against Atlético Madrid.

Who is Xavi picking for the team? - FC Barcelona

Only Nico has featured in every game for the Catalan coach, but Ter Stegen, Sergio, Piqué, Araujo, Jordi Alba, De Jong and Gavi have played the most minutes

Real Sociedad 1-9 Barça: Another huge win - FC Barcelona

The Barça Women were as rampant as ever on Wednesday as they saw off Real Sociedad 9-1 in a game in which they made the home side pay for defensive errors in the first half. The Basques tried to make up for it after the break, but just left themselves open to even more punishment from Barça’s faultless frontline.

Sergi Roberto looks increasingly like he's going to leave Barcelona at the end of the season - Football Espana

It seems increasingly likely that Sergi Roberto won’t renew his contract with Barcelona and will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season according to Mundo Deportivo.