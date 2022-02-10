Marco Verratti: “Busquets is still one of the best in his position”

Marco Verratti has named Sergio Busquets as one of his inspirations in an interview with L’Equipe. The Italian midfielder, a mainstay of Paris Saint-Germain and considered one of the best central midfielders in the world, praised Busquets alongside other players whom he considers as role models.

“Busquets is still one of the best in his position. When under pressure, he keeps calm and gives tranquility to the team,” Verratti said.

He also mentioned another former FC Barcelona player, Thiago Motta, as a role model. He played alongside Motta at PSG between 2012 and 2018. Motta played six years for Barça and came up through the youth system there. He also had a very successful spell with Inter Milan. He is now retired as a player and manages Spezia.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Thiago became a manager. He was already one when he was playing,” Verratti reflected.

Verratti praised both Busquets and Motta due to their sacrifice for the team.

“These are players who don’t fit into statistics but they make sure that all their teammates perform. They always know how to position themselves, they are very intelligent.”

Verratti says that midfielders like them, and like himself, do not need to register many goals or assists to be effective.

“I don’t play to score. I play to make the team perform well,” he said.