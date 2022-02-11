Ansu Fati says ‘everying is going very well’ with his recovery from injury

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has been spotted in Madrid where he’s working on his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old has opted not to undergo surgery, which is reportedly against the club’s advice, and has instead decided to for more conservative treatment.

Ansu was “hunted down” by Diario AS who managed to grab a few words with the youngster about his current progress.

The Barcelona starlet posed for a photo but wasn’t giving much away, saying only “I’m fine, very happy, everything is going very well.”

It’s not clear yet when Ansu will be ready to return. Early reports suggested he’d miss 6-8 weeks and could be back some time in March if all goes well.

The youngster is working with famous physiotherapist Joaquín Juan who is recognized as one of the world’s best and has previously treated players including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Radamel Falcao and Pau Gasol.

Barcelona will be hoping that Ansu has made the right decision not to undergo surgery and can recovery fully from his latest setback.