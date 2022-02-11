Preparations for Sunday's derby - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández gathered his players on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva to prepare for the Sunday’s trip up the road to the RCDE Stadium for the local derby. The team will be back at training on Friday at the same time, 11.00am CET.

When and where to watch Espanyol v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Worldwide guide to kick-off times and broadcasters for this weekend's Catalan derby in La Liga at the RCDE Stadium

The Europa League, one of the missing trophies in the FC Barcelona Museum - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona begin their first ever Europa League campaign on Thursday 17 February at Camp Nou against Napoli (5.45pm CET). And although it will never make up for Champions League elimination, it does present the team with a mouth-watering challenge.

Aston Villa want to sign Phillippe Coutinho permanently but with a reduction in the agreed fee - Football Espana

Aston Villa want to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona during the upcoming summer transfer window but they’d like to renegotiate the purchase option, currently at €40m. Given that they’re going to take on the player’s full wage they feel it’s fair.

Barcelona could use Trincao to reduce Traore option to buy - Football Espana

Barcelona may just have a special weapon to reduce the fee they will have to pay to keep Adama Traore. The Blaugrana recently brought Traore back to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Fati issues injury update weeks after opting to avoid surgery - Football Espana

The young striker first picked up a serious knee injury that kept him out for around nine months, and after returning, he suffered a hamstring injury which had him sidelined for another month.