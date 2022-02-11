Barcelona’s Dani Alves has two-match ban upheld

Barcelona have failed in their appeal against the two-match ban handed out to Dani Alves for his red card in the win over Atletico Madrid.

The Appeals Committee have now met to discuss the appeal and have decided to uphold the original decision which means the Brazilian will miss Barca’s next two La Liga games.

Xavi will have to cope without Alves this weekend against Espanyol and also for the trip to Valencia on Sunday, February 20.

Of course Alves will also miss the two Napoli games in the Europa League so he won’t be able to play again until February 27 when Athletic visit the Camp Nou in La Liga.

Alves has already made it pretty clear he’s not happy with the decision with a post on Twitter.

“It is ridiculous to think that a professional colleague is going to hurt the other on purpose….. we play a risky sport and accidents happen and it does not have to go any further. Anyway Carrasco, sorry for the accident again.”

Es ridículo pensar que un compañero de profesión va hacer daño al otro a propósito….. jugamos un deporte de riesgo y acidentes pasan y no tiene porque ir a más.

De todas formas Carrasco, lo siento por el accidente otra vez. pic.twitter.com/uzMCJFXVkk — Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) February 9, 2022

Xavi will now have to make changes to his starting XI for the derby and could opt to give Sergino Dest a run in the team. The full-back has struggled for game time recently due to injury and the arrival of Alves but does now have a chance to show what we can do.