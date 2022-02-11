Adama Traore misses training ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Espanyol

Adama Traore was a noticeable absentee from Barcelona training on Friday as the team stepped up preparations for the Catalan derby at Espanyol.

The winger enjoyed an impressive second debut for Barca against Atletico last weekend following his loan move from Wolves.

Barca will be hoping for similar on Sunday but it seems he’s a bit of a doubt after suffering stomach problems and sitting out Friday’s session, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the report reckons that Barcelona are hopeful he will be able to train in Barca’s last session before the match and be included in Xavi’s squad.

Barca will train again on Saturday and we’ll then hear from Xavi at his press conference ahead of the game where we should get an update on Adama’s fitness.

Elsewhere, thas been some good news on the fitness front this week with Eric Garcia back in full training, but Clément Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati remain out.