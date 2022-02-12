This Week in Barça Femení: Sweet Sixteen

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team took a giant step towards the 2021-22 Primera División title thanks to two spectacular wins this week, including their most impressive victory of the season.

It all started last Sunday against Eibar at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The opposition came in fighting against relegation and stood no chance from the start, with Barça scoring five first half goals in just 27 minutes, including a brace for right-back Marta Torrejón.

The defenders really shined on this one, with Marta, Mapi León, Leila Ouahabi and Melanie Serrano scoring five of the seven goals, and midfielder Aitana Bonmatí returned from injury and joined the scoring party too. It was as easy as it gets, and the 7-0 win did not really do justice to how well Barça played.

And then on Wednesday came the most important league game of the season as Femení traveled to the Basque Country to meet second-place Real Sociedad. With a win Barça would open up a 16-point lead with just nine games to go, effectively ending the title race. But it shouldn’t have been easy: La Real had lost just three games all season, with the best attack and the fifh-best defense in the league outside of Barça.

This should have been tough, and a real test. And for the first 45 minutes, it was, and Asisat Oshoala’s second goal of the night to make it 2-0 just before halftime felt absolutely crucial. But Femení came out and absolutely obliterated their opponents in the second half, scoring SEVEN goals in the period from seven different players to virtually clinch the championship with a memorable 9-1 win.

With that incredible result, these are the updated stats from Barcelona’s league campaign: 21 games, 21 wins, 122 goals scored, 6 conceded. It’s about as perfect as it gets, and they need just four more wins to officially clinch the title, but they might not even need that if Sociedad drop more points. They can take another step this weekend with another away game in the Basque Country, this time against Athletic Bilbao. This will be the final match before the international break.

With the league trophy being just a matter of time now, Barça can focus their energy on defending last season’s historic Treble. The Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid are just five weeks away, and they now know who they’ll face in the Copa del Rey as Barça will meet Rayo Vallecano in the Round of 16.

The game will be played on March 2/3, and Barça will be massive favorites against the worst team in the division. Rayo have won just one game all season and have just six points from the first 20 matches, and it is hard to see them stopping Barça from getting to the Last Eight in the Cup.