Fresh session ahead of the derby - FC Barcelona

Another session for the FC Barcelona first team squad with all the available players working out with coach Xavi Hernández at the Ciutat Esportiva ahead of Sunday's clash with Catalan rivals Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium, kick off 9pm CET.

Xavi and Vicente Moreno meet ahead of Sunday's derby - FC Barcelona

Barça coach Xavi Hernández and his Espanyol homologue Vicente Moreno have met in the traditional managers’ meeting ahead of Sunday’s derby at 9.00pm CET.

The lowdown on RCD Espanyol - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona's opponents this weekend are their local rivals. Time to take a closer look at the 'Parakeets'

Adama Traore sits out Barcelona training ahead of Espanyol clash - Football Espana

Barcelona star Adama Traore was forced to sit out their penultimate training session ahead of this weekend’s derby trip to Espanyol. La Blaugrana head to the RCDE Stadium on Sunday night with Xavi’s charges aiming to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

Dani Alves' two game La Liga ban upheld - Football Espana

Barcelona defender Dani Alves will miss their next two La Liga games after his appealed suspension was upheld. Alves was a central figure in La Blaugrana’s 4-2 league win at home to defending champions Atletico Madrid with a goal and an at the Camp Nou.

Memphis rejected January move but already has summer options - Football Espana

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is already said to have received offers ahead of the summer. The Dutchman only arrived at Camp Nou last summer, joining on a free transfer after a successful spell with Olympique Lyon.

Barcelona lining up Alexander Isak as Erling Haaland back-up plan - Football Espana

Barcelona are already said to have lined up a back-up plan to Erling Haaland. The Blaugrana had a busy January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore.