The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana face another tough challenge in La Liga as they face their local rivals Espanyol at RCDE Stadium, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 29. Ferran Jutglà, 33. Ez Abde

Barça get some mixed news once again for this one. The good news is the return of Eric García after missing the last month with a hamstring injury, adding some depth to a depleted defense. The bad news is Memphis Depay continues to miss out due to a persistent muscle issue, and he’s joined by Ansu Fati (hamstring), Clément Lenglet (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Alejandro Balde (ankle) on the injury list. Also out for this one is Dani Alves with a suspension.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong; Adama, Ferran, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!