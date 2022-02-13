Looking forward to the derby - FC Barcelona

The derby is just one day away and the Barça squad trained for the game on Saturday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The short trip up the road to the RCDE Stadium, which is actually nearer to the Barça training ground than the Camp Nou, kicks off on Sunday at 9.00pm CET.

Barça will be looking to continue their rapidly improving form under Xavi Hernández, which started with a 1-0 win precisely against their local rivals in his first game in charge and climaxed with a fabulous 4-2 victory over Atlético Madrid seven days ago.

Barça B were unable to capitalise on their lead this Saturday afternoon and ended up having to settle for a draw after conceding a penalty at the final breath. Linares were outplayed from start to finish, but it’s goals that count in this game and it was a frustrating way for a good day’s work to end at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo, Xavi made time to praise Gavi, the phenomenal 17-year-old Andalusian that’s become a fixture in his midfield this season as well as with Luis Enrique’s La Roja.

Cesar Azpilicueta is edging closer and closer to joining Barcelona on a free transfer this summer according to Diario Sport. The Chelsea defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer and it looks like he’ll be returning home to Spain.

Barcelona are continuing to move aggressively in the transfer market. The blaugrana recruited four new playing during the January window and are keen to strengthen further during the summer. Erling Haaland is their great desire but they’re also interested in making other intelligent moves when they can.