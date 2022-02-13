WELCOME TO THE RCDE STADIUM!!! The beautiful home of Espanyol in the Catalan capital is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one needing three points to stay in the Top 4 for a second straight week. Local derbies are never easy and this will be no exception, with Barça going up against an Espanyol side that’s been very tough to beat at home. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong; Adama, Ferran, Gavi (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Tenas (GK), Eric, Mingueza, Nico, Puig, Dembélé, Ez Abde, Jutglà, Braithwaite, Aubameyang, L. De Jong

ESPANYOL

Starting XI: López; Vidal, Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Vilhena, Bare, Herrera, Darder; Puado, De Tomás (4-4-2)

Substitutes: García (GK), Llambrich, Calero, Morlanes, Wu Lei, Mérida, Melendo, Loren, Didac, Dimata, Nico, Embarba

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 24

Date/Time: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: José Luis González González

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

