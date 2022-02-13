Joan Laporta: Spotify is ‘the best option’ for Barcelona

President Joan Laporta has been talking about Barcelona’s potential sponsorship deal with music streaming platform Spotify and says it’s “the best option” for the club.

Spotify looks set to take over from Rakuten as Barcelona’s shirt sponsors and will feature on the front of the men’s and women’s teams next season.

It’s also been reported that Spotify will acquire title rights for the Camp Nou which is likely to see the famous old stadium given a name change.

Laporta spoke about the speculation ahead of the Catalan derby and admits an agreement is close.

“Everything is going quite well and the agreement will be announced when we sign the contract with Spotify, yes, we will have to approve the agreement in an extraordinary assembly of delegates. “We think it is the best option, it links us to music, hopefully it will come out as soon as possible.”

The president also spoke about the departure of Ferran Reverter, who has stepped down from his role as CEO, with Laporta saying that “he told us that he needed a sabbatical year.”