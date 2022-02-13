Ronald Araujo picks up injury during Barcelona’s clash at Espanyol

Ronald Araujo was forced out of Barcelona’s derby clash with Espanyol on Sunday after picking up a knock in the opening 45 minutes.

The Uruguayan was on the end of a couple of heavy challenges and was spotted sitting on the bench after the break with an ice-pack strapped to his calf.

Eric Garcia came on for the second half and replaced Araujo in the heart of the Barcelona defense alongside Gerard Pique.

Barcelona offered an update on social media and confirmed Araujo has a problem with his left leg and will need further tests to determined the severity of the injury.

LATEST NEWS | @RonaldAraujo_4 has left calf discomfort. Tests pending to find out the cause of the discomfort.

The club will certainly be hoping it’s not too serious a problem with Napoli up next in the Europa League play-offs on Thursday at the Camp Nou.

Barca are already without center-backs Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti for the game, due to injury, while Dani Alves was not included in their Europa League squad.

However, Eric has returned after five weeks out with a hamstring injury. The summer signing was passed fit before the game but was guilty of a poor error for Espanyol’s second goal.