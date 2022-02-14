Pedri says Barcelona needed to be calmer against Espanyol

Barcelona midfielder Pedri felt his team were guilty of rushing and needed to be calmer during Sunday’s chaotic 2-2 draw at Espanyol.

The teenager gave Barca the lead after just one minute at the RCDE Stadium but the visitors then went behind thanks to goals from Sergi Darder and Raul de Tomas.

However, substitute Luuk de Jong popped up with a 96th minute equalizer to grab a point for Barcelona and ensure the points were shared.

Pedri offered his thoughts after the match and admitted it was still a disappointment despite the late drama.

“We were losing and we got a point but it’s a disappointment because we came for the three points and we only leave with one,” he said. “I think we should have played with more calm, we had the ball but I think we were rushing our decisions and that’s something we must improve.” Source | Marca

There was also plenty of drama during the game. Ronald Araujo was forced off at half-time with an injury, with his replacement Eric Garcia guilty of some woeful defending.

Barca also lost Gerard Pique to a red card late on, meaning they will be short of options at the back for next week’s trip to Valencia.