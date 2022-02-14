Araujo takes aim at Melamed during Barca’s draw with Espanyol

Ronald Araujo was spotted taking aim at Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed at the end of Sunday’s wild Catalan derby that finished 2-2 at the RCDE Stadium.

The Uruguayan was on the bench, after going off at half-time with a calf injury, but was on his feet and gesturing at Melamed the closing stages.

The midfielder was taking an early exit from the game after being sent off, along with Gerard Pique, as tempers boiled over in the closing stages.

Araujo is seen showing two fingers to the Espanyol man and was reportedly shouting “Melamed, to the Second, to the Second...”

Que renovin a Araujo fins el 2038. pic.twitter.com/HWzBTqR6dk — Bernat Castro (@Berlustinho) February 13, 2022

Xavi was asked about the incident after the match and offered an apology on behalf of the center-back.

“I haven’t seen it. We have to respect the opponent, the referee, the rival fans... we always have to be respectful, but the tension can sometimes... but I apologize,” he said. “If that has happened, it can’t happen.”