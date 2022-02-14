RCD Espanyol 2-2 FC Barcelona: Luuk de Jong to the late rescue! - FC Barcelona

Alate equaliser from Luuk de Jong salvaged a point for FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium, home of Espanyol, and means they have continued their incredible run of league games without defeat to their local rivals to 24. Not since 2009 have Espanyol beaten Barça in La Liga but just when their fans were celebrating the end of that negative run, up stepped the Dutchman to save Barça's day in dramatic fashion.

FC Barcelona unbeaten run at RCDE Stadium continues - FC Barcelona

Barça's great run at the RCDE Stadium continues after their 2-2 draw on Sunday against Espanyol. The blaugranes are unbeaten in 14 matches away at their city rivals in La Liga with 12 of those games having been played at Espanyol's current home. FC Barcelona have taken seven wins and seven draws in that time and have never lost at the RCDE stadium since its opening in 2009.

Gerard Piqué overtakes Carles Puyol on 594 appearances - FC Barcelona

Gerard Piqué has made history. The centre back played his 594th competitive match for FC Barcelona on Sunday February 13 against Espanyol to move past with the legendary Carles Puyol in the Top 5 appearances for the Club. Only Leo Messi (778), Xavi Hernández (767), Andrés Iniesta (674) and Sergio Busquets (660) have played more, with Sergio still playing.

Ronald Araujo substituted with soleus trouble - FC Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has a problem with the soleus muscle in his left leg, although tests will be required to determine the full extent of the difficulty. The centre back played the first 45 minutes of Sunday’s game at Espanyol in the RCDE Stadium, but was unable to return to the field after the break.

Xavi hails 'shining example' Luuk de Jong after Espanyol heroics - Football Espana

Barcelona head coach Xavi was full of praise for Dutch star Luuk de Jong after his late heroics against Espanyol. La Blaugarana looked set for a 2-1 defeat away at their local rivals on a bad tempered night in Catalonia.