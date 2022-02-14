Araujo apologises for mocking Espanyol fans

Ronald Araujo got himself in a bit of trouble this weekend after gesturing to the Espanyol fans after Nico Melamed was sent off. The tensions were high in the derby and Araujo flashed a number two towards the fans, gesturing towards a fate of relegation. Araujo took to social media to respond after the match.

“I want to apologise to all the people of Espanyol for the unfortunate gesture I made tonight,” he wrote on Instagram. “Everything was the result of the tension experienced during a derby as disputed as today’s. “I consider myself a person who respects fans and rival clubs and that is why I am not proud of what happened.”

Xavi also responded to the gesture after the match, despite not having seen it he said if it indeed did happen, it can’t.