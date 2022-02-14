 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Araujo apologises for mocking Espanyol fans

The defender got carried away

By Josh Suttr
/ new
RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ronald Araujo got himself in a bit of trouble this weekend after gesturing to the Espanyol fans after Nico Melamed was sent off. The tensions were high in the derby and Araujo flashed a number two towards the fans, gesturing towards a fate of relegation. Araujo took to social media to respond after the match.

“I want to apologise to all the people of Espanyol for the unfortunate gesture I made tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Everything was the result of the tension experienced during a derby as disputed as today’s.

“I consider myself a person who respects fans and rival clubs and that is why I am not proud of what happened.”

Xavi also responded to the gesture after the match, despite not having seen it he said if it indeed did happen, it can’t.

“We have to respect the opponent, the referee, the rival fans. We always have to be respectful, but the tension can get to you sometimes.

“But, I apologise. If that happened, it can’t happen.”

Xavi | Source

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...