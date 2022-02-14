Araujo apologises for mocking Espanyol fans

Ronald Araujo got himself in a bit of trouble this weekend after gesturing to the Espanyol fans after Nico Melamed was sent off. The tensions were high in the derby and Araujo flashed a number two towards the fans, gesturing towards a fate of relegation. Araujo took to social media to respond after the match.
“I want to apologise to all the people of Espanyol for the unfortunate gesture I made tonight,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Everything was the result of the tension experienced during a derby as disputed as today’s.
“I consider myself a person who respects fans and rival clubs and that is why I am not proud of what happened.”
Xavi also responded to the gesture after the match, despite not having seen it he said if it indeed did happen, it can’t.
“We have to respect the opponent, the referee, the rival fans. We always have to be respectful, but the tension can get to you sometimes.
“But, I apologise. If that happened, it can’t happen.”
Xavi | Source
Loading comments...