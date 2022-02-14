 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona offer update on Ronald Araujo injury

The defender is a doubt for some key games

By Gill Clark
RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona offered an update on Ronald Araujo’s fitness on Monday after the center-back was taken off at half-time of the 2-2 draw at Espanyol.

The Catalan giants have confirmed the Uruguayan has suffered a pulled muscle but haven’t said how long he’ll be out of action for.

It seems that the injury is not too serious but it does mean that Araujo is a big doubt for this week’s games against Napoli in the Europa League and Valencia in La Liga.

Diario AS are reporting that Araujo is not yet ruled out of the game against Napoli at the Camp Nou on Thursday, although it would be pretty risky for him to play.

The one thing that might help Araujo is that he’s already made one “miraculous” recovery this season. The defender played against Real Madrid in the Super Cup just days after having two screws surgically inserted into his hand.

It does seem more likely that Eric Garcia will partner Gerard Pique against Napoli, but AS also reckon that Araujo has a good chance of returning for the trip to Valencia.

