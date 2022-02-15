Post-derby recovery at Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

And so another week begins at Barça. After the thrilling derby on Sunday night at the RCDE Stadium, with Luuk De Jong nabbing an equaliser right at the final gap, the team were straight back out on the training ground on Monday morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Ronald Araujo has soleus injury - FC Barcelona

Tests this Monday morning have confirmed that Ronald Araujo has pulled the soleus muscle in his left leg, and will be unavailable until the problem clears up. The centre back played the first 45 minutes of Sunday’s game at Espanyol in the RCDE Stadium, but was unable to return to the field after the break.

Luuk de Jong does it again! - FC Barcelona

Luuk de Jong has scored yet another decisive goal. The Dutch striker has a habit of popping up at the right times and that was once again the case against Espanyol, with a 96th minute header snatching a point at the RCDE Stadium to keep the amazing unbeaten run in derbies alive.

Xavi's first 100 days as FC Barcelona coach - FC Barcelona

Exactly 100 days have passed since Xavi Hernández took over as coach at FC Barcelona so we take a look back at the three months or so since last November when the Barça legend returned to the club as boss.

FC Barcelona versus Italian teams - FC Barcelona

Barça’s first ever official meeting with an Italian club was against Inter Milan in the 1958-60 Inter City Fairs Cup quarter final. The Catalans won 8-2 on aggregate on their way to winning the trophy for the second time.

Araujo apologises over gesture to Espanyol during heated derby - Football Espana

Ronald Araujo has apologised for his gesture during Barcelona’s dramatic draw with rivals Espanyol on Sunday night. Barca left it late to take a point from their local rivals, snatching a draw thanks to Luuk de Jong’s 96th minute header.