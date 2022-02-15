Andres Iniesta has been talking about the future and has made it clear once again he’d love to return to Barcelona but isn’t sure what will happen when he hangs up his boots.

The Barca legend celebrated his 37th birthday back in May and marked the occasion by signing a new two-year deal with Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Iniesta knows his days as a player are running out but hasn’t quite figured out his next move yet.

“I would love to return to Barcelona. I would like to help the institution. There are many variables involved and it is difficult to know what will happen in the future,” he said. “Barça is my home and I couldn’t be better than there. Today I like to think a lot about playing. That’s what fascinates me the most today. Time is running against me as they say, but I do not know where I see myself when I retire. “Many times it crosses my mind that I would like to get the title of coach or prepare to be a sports director. I would like to be linked to football, yes.” Source | Marca

The midfielder also spoke about Barcelona under Xavi and said he wants “the same thing that all Barcelona fans want: for the team to do well, come back and score points.”

Iniesta also spoke about the “brutal talent” of Nico and Gavi as well as admitting he’s spoken to Pedri and told him “he has to be himself, enjoy the way he does and continue to grow.”