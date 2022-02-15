Endrick will be present at Barcelona - Napoli match

Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, known to most simply as Endrick, will watch FC Barcelona take on Napoli at Camp Nou. The 15-year-old striker is considered one of the world’s top prospects at his age, and he has been linked with a move to one of Europe’s top clubs.

Right now, he is a part of Palmeiras’s U20 squad and was considered the best player at the recent Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, a regional tournament in Brazil for players under 20 years old.

Endrick has flirted with the biggest clubs in the world, including Real Madrid and Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the youngster.

He is due to watch the UEFA Champions League encounter between PSG and Madrid today. From the Brazilian point of view, this tie is all about Neymar vs. Vinicius Jr. The former is considered Brazil’s star man but he has been recovering from injury lately and it’s expected he will come from the bench in the second half.