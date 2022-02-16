FC Barcelona v Napoli by the numbers - FC Barcelona

Barça are about to begin what is hopefully going to be a long and successful first ever Europa League journey. It may only be the ‘second’ trophy in continental football, but nevertheless it is one that the team has never won before, not in its current guise or as the UEFA Cup as it was formerly known.

FC Barcelona's Europa League campaign kicks off this week, and that means a Thursday kick-off, and for this game against Napoli at the earlier than usual time of 6.45pm. You'll want to know what time that is where you and you'll find the answer here.

Memphis Depay has played just two of Barcelona's last 12 matches but is pushing to return from a hamstring injury this week. The forward first injured his hamstring against Bayern Munich on Dec. 8. He returned in January but after appearances against Granada and Real Madrid he suffered a relapse.

Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has several offers on the table after leaving Camp Nou at the end of last year. Nearly all of the offers are from abroad and there are top-level clubs keen to tap into his expertise after he brought Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Abde to Barça and bet on Ilaix, Gavi and Nico in the first team.

Ousmane Dembele is breathing freely. He made it through January and is not frozen out of the team, and now he is starting a ‘new life’. Xavi decided he will be active in the final months of the season and he appeared against Espanyol from the bench. Despite the disappointment in him from the club, they have decided ‘not to shoot themselves in the foot’ as Xavi put it.

Michu is someone Erling Haaland really looks up to according to Diario AS. The Norwegian loved watching the former Swansea and Rayo Vallecano man and apparently enjoys a close bond with him.