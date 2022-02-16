Ronald Araujo misses Barcelona training ahead of Napoli clash

Ronald Araujo looks set to miss Barcelona’s crucial clash against Napoli in the Europa League after missing training on Wednesday ahead of the game.

Barca have confirmed the Uruguayan picked up a calf injury in the 2-2 draw against Espanyol, although the club have not said how long he will be out for.

It does not appear to be a serious injury but it does seem that Araujo will sit out Thursday night’s game because of the problem.

Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo are both reporting that Araujo won’t play against Napoli but there is a chance he could be fit for Sunday’s trip to Valencia in La Liga.

The absence of Araujo means Xavi has only three center-backs fit for the Europa League game in the shape of Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, and Oscar Mingueza.

Pique and Eric will be expected to start the game, with Sergino Dest and Jordi Alba the two full-backs, and there will be plenty of focus on the defense.

Eric had a poor game when he came on against Espanyol but was playing his first minutes since coming back from five weeks out with an injury.

Don’t forget the away goals rule has been scrapped in European competition which could influence Napoli’s thinking ahead of the first leg at the Camp Nou.