The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana play the first leg of their Europa League Playoff tie against Napoli at Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Thursday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 28. Nico González, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Xavi continues to navigate through several selection issues, and he’s missing a crucial piece of the defense in this one as Ronald Araujo has been left out with a calf problem. Dani Alves will watch from the stands as he isn’t part of Barça’s Europa League squad. Also missing out due to injury are Ansu Fati (hamstring), Clément Lenglet (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Alejandro Balde (ankle), while Memphis Depay has recovered from a muscle injury but is not quite fit to return yet.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Dest, Piqué, Eric, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F. De Jong; Adama, Ferran, Gavi

The match kicks off at 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!