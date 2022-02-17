Training session focused on Napoli - FC Barcelona

After a rest day on Tuesday, the squad reconvened on Wednesday to continue preparations for the first leg of their Europa League play off against Napoli at Camp Nou, kick off at 6.45pm CET.

New-look Europa League - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are competing in the Europa League for the first time since the 2003/04 season. The goal in to reach the final on May 18 at the Sánchez Pizjuán, Seville, but that will be no easy task. There are five rounds to get through on the way. Here’s the lowdown on what an unfamiliar environment from a Barça perspective entails.

Xavi: 'We want to show we can compete in Europe' - FC Barcelona

Focused on Thursday's clash at Camp Nou against Napoli in the Europa League, Barça coach Xavi Hernández appeared before the media to analyse the tie on Wednesday.

Pedri says Europa League is of 'great value' for Barça - FC Barcelona

The moment is here. FC Barcelona make their debut in this season's UEFA Europa League on Saturday with the first leg of their play off tie against Napoli. Camp Nou will welcome back the competition for the first time in 18 years as Xavi Hernández look to take the first step to claiming a place in the last 16.

Napoli confirm squad to face Barcelona in Europa League clash - Football Espana

Napoli have confirmed their matchday squad to face Barcelona in the Europa League. The Serie A and La Liga giants are set to go head-to-head on Thursday night at Camp Nou in their Europa League knockout playoff first leg clash. The fixture is the pick of this round’s games, and it will prove a difficult test for Barcelona.

Xavi details exactly what Traore brings to Barcelona - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez has detailed what Adama Traore gives to Barcelona. Traore rejoined Barca after seven years on a loan deal from Wolves until the end of the season. Barca also hold an option to buy in the deal, and at this rate, they are likely activate it.

Barcelona planning summer move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - Football Espana

Barcelona play Napoli in the first straight knockout round of the Europa League at Camp Nou tomorrow evening and they may pay very close attention to one player on the opposition side. That would be Kalidou Koulibaly, who Diario Sport report Barcelona are interested in signing this summer transfer window.