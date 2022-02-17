WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth hosts an Europa League match for the first time in 18 years as Barcelona begin their journey in this competition with the first leg of their Playoff tie against Italian giants Napoli. Both teams come into this one in good form and love to attack, so we should be in for a brilliant game. This will be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Eric, Piqué, Alba; Nico, F. De Jong, Pedri; Adama, Aubameyang, Ferran (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Neto (GK), Tenas (GK), Dest, Busquets, Puig, Gavi, Dembélé, Braithwaite, L. De Jong

NAPOLI

Starting XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Jesus; Anguissa, Fabián; Elmas, Zielinski, Insigne; Osimhen (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Ospina (GK), Idasiak (GK), Ghoulam, Malcuit, Rui, Zanoli, Demme, Ounas, Mertens, Petagna

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 Europa League Playoffs, Leg 1

Date/Time: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 6.45pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 5.45pm GMT (UK), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 11.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EUROPA LEAGUE

How to watch on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport ESPN (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN 2 (India), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to watch online: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!