Carles Puyol backs Ferran Torres after Barcelona misses

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol had a message of support for Ferran Torres after the forward missed several good chances to win Thursday’s Europa League play-off against Napoli.

Puyol took to Twitter with some supportive words for the new signing after the final whistle at the Camp Nou. He wrote, “Ferran Torres will give us much happiness. Visca Barca.”

@FerranTorres20 nos dará muchas alegrías. Visca el Barça. ❤️ — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) February 17, 2022

Barcelona went behind in the match when Piotr Zieliński slotted home but leveled from the penalty spot in the second half through Ferran Torres.

Yet it should have been even better than that for the Spain international who had two glorious chances in the closing stages but missed the target with both.

Ferran was also guilty of a bad miss in the first half and looked pretty devastated after the final whistle.

Ferran Torres couldn't hold back his emotions after the whistle. pic.twitter.com/JYmxsBJ9ma — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022

The result means Barca still have plenty of work to do in the second leg of the play-off in Naples next week. However, the team’s second-half performance and ability to carve out chances should provide confidence they can get the win needed to progress.