Gerard Pique: Barcelona could easily have beaten Napoli 3-1, 4-1 even 5-1

Gerard Pique felt that Barcelona could easily have beaten Napoli by at least a couple of goals after Thursday’s draw with the Serie A side at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants went behind in the match but hit back through a Ferran Torres penalty in the second half.

Barca had a host of chances to win the game, with Torres guilty of missing some clear opportunities, but had to settle for a draw.

However, Pique’s still feeling confident about his team’s Europa League chances despite it being a frustrating night against the Serie A side.

“The sensations are that we could easily have won 3-1, 4-1 even 5-1. The only disappointing thing about the match was the scoreline. “Playing at this level is good enough to go on and win the Europa League but we really wanted a good lead to take to Naples.” Source | UEFA

Barcelona ended the game with 21 shots on goal, but just five were on target, and they’ll need to sharpen up their finishing if they are to beat Napoli in Italy and progress to the last 16.